Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Salesforce, Costco, Block & more

Here are Friday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Baird upgrades Comerica to outperform from neutral Baird said in its upgrade of the bank that it sees an attractive entry point. "Upgrading CMA to Outperform, bank sell-off starting to create opportunities. After banks and the related 'rate trade' benefitted from being the fashionable January/ February call, the air has come out of the bank group, and we are finally starting to see some opportunities emerge." Bank of America upgrades Ollie's to buy from underperform Bank of America said it sees an improving sourcing environment for the discount retailer. "We are upgrading OLLI to Buy as our recent industry research suggests that the availability of closeout merchandise has meaningfully improved over the past several months." Morgan Stanley downgrades Wix.Com to equal weight from overweight Morgan Stanley said the Israel-based cloud software company is a "show-me" story. "We downgrade to EW as investors are unlikely to give credit to a show-me story in the current environment which limits upside catalysts near-term." Wedbush reiterates Apple as outperform Wedbush said in a note on Friday that Apple is a "compelling name to ride out the storm." "As of now we believe iPhone demand is holding up better than expected (despite the various supply issues that have plagued Apple and the rest of the tech sector) and are trending better than management's guidance thus far in the quarter." Read more about this call here. Oppenheimer reiterates Costco as outperform Oppenheimer said investors should buy the dip ahead of Costco earnings next week. " COST shares have historically struggled on prints. We would position to take advantage of weakness. The current environment continues to play to COST's strengths, and we still see positive catalysts later this year." Atlantic Equities downgrades Freshpet to neutral from overweight Atlantic Equities said it sees too many near-term challenges for the pet health food company. "We believe that as of now FRPT has ample capital to fund its revised capital plan, but we do question the need for the company to go so bold at this time. In short, we do not see sufficiently attractive risk reward in the share price at current levels. We see more near term volatility as FRPT looks to deliver on pricing, ramp production and bring on new capacity." JPMorgan reiterates Salesforce as overweight JPMorgan said that Salesforce stock is "too cheap to ignore" heading into earnings later this month. "We see a suboptimal tactical setup coming off a spectacular Q4 (Jan) which had everything we wanted and yet the stock has traded down along with the broader tape, heading into a seasonally-slower FQ1 which seems less likely to show as much upside." Read more about this call here. Bank of America reiterates Best Buy as buy Bank of America said the stock is undervalued heading into earnings next week. " Best Buy remains a leading retailer in the consumer electronics category, which we expect to continue to earn a higher percentage of wallet share than pre-pandemic as hybrid work schedules demand continuous investment in at-home and mobile technology." Telsey downgrades Ross to market perform from outperform Telsey said in its downgrade of Ross after the company's earnings report on Thursday that it sees too many "execution missteps." "Inclusive of the softer first quarter results as well as a more conservative view for the balance of FY22 reflecting the lack of visibility related to current macro and geopolitical pressures, ROST reduced its annual outlook." Bank of America downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise to neutral from buy Bank of America said it sees too many supply chain issues for HPE . "Given a worsening supply chain due to recent China lockdowns (negative commentary from Cisco, continued logistical challenges from protracted lockdowns), we expect negative estimate revisions and we are incrementally worried about order deceleration." JPMorgan initiates Bill.com as overweight JPMorgan initiated the payables and receivables software company with a buy rating and says it's a "category leader." " BILL has built a platform to solve the age-old problem SMBs (small and medium-size businesses) have in paying bills, and has established itself as the category leader, and we expect growth to accrue quickly." Read more about this call here. Citi removes Amazon from the focus list Citi removed the stock from its focus list but kept its buy rating and said Amazon shares are overvalued right now. "Given macro uncertainty and lack of near-term catalysts, we are removing Amazon from Citi's NAM Focus List. But with shares down ~26% since earnings and currently trading at ~10x our '23E EV/EBITDA, we believe much of the risk is priced in, particularly for longer-term investors." Read more about this call here . Piper Sandler reiterates Signature Bank as overweight Piper Sandler said in a note that that, even if "crypto-phobia lingers" shares of the commercial bank look cheap. "According to the company, digital deposits were $29 billion at the end of 1Q22 (a breakdown is presented below). This tremendous growth in-turn meaningfully benefited the company's deposits and stock price over the past 2 years. So, it is only natural that SBNY shares would also get pressured as the cryptospace has melted down." JMP reiterates Meta Platforms as market outperform JMP said in a note to clients Friday that despite the regulatory risks, the firm sees an attractive risk-reward outlook. "We maintain our Market Outperform rating and $265 price target as we believe Meta has multiple levers to reaccelerate revenue as it continues to build social commerce tools and advertisers adjust to Reels as engagement continues to scale." JPMorgan reiterates Block as a top pick JPMorgan said that the market is not giving the company formerly known as Square enough credit when it comes to earnings power. "Trading at 7x '23 gross profit, we don't think the market appreciates the earnings power of the individual ecosystems, let alone synergies from scaling cohesion, which is why we reiterate our OW rating on SQ as our top growth pick. Key takeaways including risks discussed herein."