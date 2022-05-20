Consumers are hurting as 'global energy shock' gets underway, says World Energy Council

The current oil crisis isn't like previous ones — and consumers will have to bear the brunt of it even as they grapple with rising inflation, Angela Wilkinson from the World Energy Council told CNBC.

"I think this is a first global energy shock, this isn't the same as the 1970s crisis, oil shock crisis. This is a … consumer driven crisis and the consumer-driven adjustments that are going to come out of this are going to be very significant," Wilkinson, secretary general at the organization, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday.

The spike in oil prices came after major oil producer Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, triggering major global supply chain disruptions in the energy sector as Western countries slapped heavy sanctions on Moscow for the unprovoked war.

The European Union has also proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil, putting more pressure on energy prices.

As of Friday morning in Asia, the price of international benchmark Brent crude futures has surged more than 42% since the start of the year. It last traded at around $111 per barrel, far higher than levels below $80 seen early this year.