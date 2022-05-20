CNBC Investing Club

A major slide in this tech stock allows us to be buyers again

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The Salesforce Tower, left, and the Salesforce West office building in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — China's $5.3 trillion boost, beats by Palo Alto, Deere
Jim Cramer15 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat 'demand destruction' means and how it fits into our investment strategy
Zev Fima2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Here's how much each company in our portfolio is exposed to China
Jeff Marks8 min ago
Read More