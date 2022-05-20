A 'bear market' looms. What exactly does that mean?

The S&P 500 Index fell into a so-called bear market on Friday. But just what does that mean?

"Bear market" is a term used by investors to describe a steep and sustained market downturn. Technically, it's a drop of 20% or more from recent highs.

Investors commonly apply the phrase to a broad stock index like the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average, but it also works for individual stocks.

More from Personal Finance:

Climbing interest rates mean good news for annuity buyers

It's a good time for young investors to put money in market

Women are still paid 83 cents for every dollar men earn

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite stock index is already in a bear market. Wall Street is currently spooked by many factors, including high inflation, rising interest rates, war in Ukraine and the fear of recession.

There isn't anything particularly special about the 20% demarcation line used to define a bear market. It's more a symbol and a psychological hurdle for investors.

"It's a shortcut in language around the financial markets that people use," said Charlie Fitzgerald III, an Orlando, Florida-based certified financial planner, of bear markets. "The bottom line is, it's a tough time."