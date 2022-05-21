Who needs LeBron? Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, playoff ratings put NBA in a strong position for next media rights cycle

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket to shoot against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

The NBA is in a strong position as it bounces back from the pandemic and gears up for its next media rights cycle in the next few years. Playoff viewership increased without much participation from teams in the huge New York and Los Angeles markets. The league's biggest star, LeBron James, isn't in the playoffs, either.

Audiences are tuning in to watch the Golden State Warriors, who have returned to title contention after missing the playoffs last year. The Boston Celtics are drawing big numbers, too, as the storied franchise looks to add an 18th title banner to its arena rafters. Electric young stars Ja Morant and Luka Doncic have also helped the NBA's playoff ratings recovery after two down years caused by the pandemic.

"The NBA is no longer dependent on one or two teams," said longtime sports media executive Neal Pilson. "They're no longer dependent on major market teams. That's evidence of strength."

The NBA's conference finals started earlier this week on Warner Bros. Discovery property Turner Sports and Disney-owned ABC and ESPN networks. Through the early conference finals matchups, postseason games are averaging 3.7 million viewers on the networks, up 14% when compared to 2021.

More than 6 million watched game one of the 2022 Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. And ESPN also reported roughly 6 million viewers watched game one and two of the Celtics-Miami Heat series. The NBA uses metrics from measurement company Nielsen for its viewership stats.

The NBA's $24 billion deal with ESPN and Turner ends after the 2024-25 campaign. Speculation about whether the NBA will embrace streaming services in the next round of deals.

The league will have a strong hand to play in large part because of its young stars.

Pilson, a former president at CBS Sports, pointed to the NBA's team balance and the promotion of young stars as a reason fans are showing interest. The Memphis Grizzlies' Morant and Dallas' Doncic put the NBA in a "healthy situation" for a lucrative rights deal, he said.

The popularity of the 22-year-old Morant helped lead the Memphis Grizzlies to its most-watched playoff series ever. The Grizzlies series against the Warriors averaged 5.9 million viewers over six games. That included 7.7 million viewers who watched game one – the highest-rated game in the playoffs so far.

Morant missed the final three games of the series due to injury. But he's expected to return next season, so expect national networks to feature more Grizzlies games.