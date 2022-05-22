China's state-backed blockchain company is set to launch its first major international project

China's state-backed blockchain company is planning its first major international expansion, its CEO told CNBC, as Beijing continues to make the technology a key priority.

Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) bills itself as a "one-stop shop" to deploy blockchain applications in the cloud, a process that could otherwise be costly and time consuming. It aims to link different blockchains together to help businesses deploy the technology.

Hong Kong-headquartered start-up Red Date Technology is one of the founding members of BSN. The company's CEO Yifan He told CNBC that BSN is planning to launch a project called BSN Spartan Network overseas in August.

Blockchain came to prominence with the cryptocurrency bitcoin but its definition has since expanded. It refers to a system of shared ledgers of activity, which could be public and available for all to see, or private, where only certain participants can use and modify it. Bitcoin is an example of a public blockchain.

BSN's blockchain networks, however, do not operate with any cryptocurrencies because China has cracked down on digital coins.

Proponents of blockchain technology say that it can reduce the cost and increase the speed of some business processes. Chinese President Xi Jinping has personally endorsed the technology, elevating it to a national priority.