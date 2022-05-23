Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher as global concerns persist

- Shares in the Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday as global concerns continue to plague markets.
- Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Monday.

In Japan markets, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.94%, while the Topix climbed 0.85%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32%.
The Kospi in South Korea was 0.44% higher, while the Kosdaq was up 0.34%.
Stocks stateside have been taking a battering as markets grow fearful over whether there will be a recession.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 briefly fell into bear market territory during Friday's session, but recovered slightly to close almost flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.77 points to 31,261.90 after reversing losses of more than 600 points.
The Nasdaq Composite is already deep in bear market territory, 30% off its highs, and fell 0.3% on Friday. All three indexes have posted at least a seven-week losing streak.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 102.919, lower compared to the levels above 103 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 127.82 per dollar, stronger than the 129 levels early last week. The Australian dollar strengthened and was last at $0.7075.