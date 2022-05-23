Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher as global concerns persist

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher early on Monday as global concerns continue to plague markets.

In Japan markets, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.94%, while the Topix climbed 0.85%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32%.

The Kospi in South Korea was 0.44% higher, while the Kosdaq was up 0.34%.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Monday.

Stocks stateside have been taking a battering as markets grow fearful over whether there will be a recession.