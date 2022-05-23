U.S. announces major Asia economic deal in effort to boost profile, counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden, pictured here on Thursday, April 21, 2022, has launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) with a dozen initial partners.

In a move to raise its economic profile and create another counterbalance to China within Asia, the United States announced on Monday the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with Asian partners including Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

It's a broad plan designed to help expand the U.S.' "economic leadership" in the Indo-Pacific region. The group wants to set international rules on the digital economy, supply chains, decarbonization and regulations applying to workers.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said tackling inflation is a priority and this framework is designed to help lower costs by making supply chains more resilient in the longer term.

Importantly, the IPEF is not a free trade agreement. Biden faces political pressure from both the left and right in the United States to avoid free trade deals.

It also is not a security pact and is separate from the Quad defense group that includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.

Biden is in Tokyo this week meeting regional leaders about the IPEF and the Quad.