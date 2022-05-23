Treasury yields rise as inflation and economic growth concerns linger

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning as concerns about inflation and economic growth remained in focus for investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed 4 basis points to 2.828% at 5:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 3.027%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.