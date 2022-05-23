'The next era of humanity's technological development': U.S. and its Asian allies get serious about semiconductors

TOKYO — As U.S. President Joe Biden visits Japan and South Korea, the three countries are looking for common ground on the world stage. One place they're finding it is semiconductors.

A first stop for Biden on his first swing through Asia as president was a Samsung factory in South Korea.

"These little chips, only a few nanometers thick, are the key to propelling us into the next era of humanity's technological development," Biden said on Friday.

The new president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, said over the weekend that he and Biden "visited what can be described as the 'global epicenter' of cutting-edge semiconductor industry. There, I was able to feel the strength of our economic and technology alliance."

Chips are integral to everything from automobiles to home appliances, and they'll play an essential role in the development of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. Leaders from the three countries have avoided mentioning China when it comes to semiconductors, but export controls are on the agenda as well.

"The main thing of interest to investors [from Biden's trip to Asia] might be what they say about supply chains and semiconductors and how much they align on export controls of sensitive technologies to China and investment in the U.S.," said Michael J. Green, senior vice president for Asia and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.