West should have backed Ukraine back in 2014, President Zelenskyy tells Davos elite

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes questions at a press conference on April 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. NBC News reports a senior Department of State official said the U.S. will reopen its embassy in Ukraine, possibly as early as Monday, and provide another $713 million in military financing for Ukraine and other regional partners.

The international community should have supported Ukraine more back in 2014 when Russia first illegally annexed Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the World Economic Forum on Monday.

Making a video address to the political and business elite gathered in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy said that more support — and more preventative measures against Russia — should have been taken years ago to prevent Moscow from inflicting further aggression on Ukraine.

"Russia started its war against Ukraine back in 2014. We are grateful for this support [from the West] but if that happened, back then, immediately — that unity, that pressure on governments and on companies — would Russia have started this full-scale war? Would it have brought all these losses upon Ukraine and upon the world? I'm sure the answer is also no."

Zelenskyy then called for the "maximum" level of sanctions to be imposed on Russia so that it, and other potential aggressors, would "clearly know the immediate consequences for their actions."

Russia shocked the world when it invaded Ukraine back on Feb. 24, but its aggressive stance and intentions against its neighbor came to the fore in 2014 when it illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Western nations imposed sanctions against the Russian regime but to nowhere near the same extent as has been seen this time round, following the full-scale invasion. Western leaders, including then-President Barack Obama, have since been criticized for taking too soft a stance against Russia back then.

Moscow has been stirring up separatist sentiment and unrest in Donbas in eastern Ukraine ever since 2014, and there has been a lower level conflict between Ukrainian forces and separatists from two pro-Russian, self-proclaimed "republics" located in the region.

Over that time, there have been attempts by Western nations, notably France and Germany, to broker peace deals between Russia and Ukraine but no accords have stuck, with each side accusing the other of violating the agreements.