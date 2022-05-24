Biden to address nation after Texas man kills 14 students, 1 teacher at elementary school

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address Tuesday evening, hours after a gunman killed 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the White House at 8:15 p.m. ET. He ordered that the U.S. flag be flown at half staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds.

The suspected shooter was fatally wounded in the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary School, located about 83 miles west of San Antonio, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Biden spoke to Abbott and offered "any and all assistance he needs" to respond to the shooting, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a tweet.

The elementary school shooting evoked horrific memories of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. It is the second mass shooting to rock the country in 10 days following an attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Elected officials sent an outpouring of sympathy for the victims of the shooting. Supporters of stricter gun safety measures expressed outrage that a killer used firearms in yet another school massacre.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the shooting, a "cold-blooded massacre."

"For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after these shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives," Pelosi said in a statement. "It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people and join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law."