Borrowers are on edge as Biden decides how to act on student loan forgiveness

At the pump, in the supermarket, with his landlord — all of Ryan Tucholski's bills are going up lately.

But there's one expense he hopes will soon go down or maybe even disappear: his monthly student loan payment.

Like millions of other people who borrowed for their education, Tucholski is eagerly awaiting to hear how the Biden administration will address the country's collective $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan balance.

A freeze on payments for more than two years (due to a pandemic-era relief policy that remains in effect), growing criticism about the lending system and consumer pain from steep inflation have all escalated the pressure on President Joe Biden to act. The president said recently he'd make an announcement on possibly relieving some of the debt within weeks.

More from Personal Finance:

Tax breaks aren't prime reason for high-net-worth philanthropy

18% of plan to increase stock market investments this year

FinTok helped financial pro reach a new generation of investors

"Nobody likes the limbo," said Tucholski, 41, who runs a professional trade association in central Florida.

It took Tucholski several years to start earning enough to begin repaying his student loans after he graduated from the University of Toledo in 2003. In the meantime, he enrolled in multiple deferments with the government and the interest on his debt piled up. Although he's already paid back the $18,000 that he borrowed to get his bachelor's degree in English, his balance today is more than $24,000.

"I'm not asking for a handout," he said. "Something is just not working with these loans.

"If this were a mortgage, there would be hearings in Congress about it."