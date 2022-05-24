Goldman Sachs expects more China real estate defaults, switches to bear case

Real estate and related industries account for more than a quarter of China's economy, according to Moody's estimates.

BEIJING — Chinese real estate defaults have increased so much that Goldman Sachs analysts have shifted to their worst-case scenario for the riskiest part of the market.

Twenty-two China high-yield bond issuers, all related to the property sector, have either defaulted on their U.S. dollar-denominated bonds or deferred repayment with bond exchanges since the start of this year, analysts Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting wrote in a report Friday.

"Given the pick up in stresses, we raise our FY22 China Property HY default rate forecast to 31.6% (from 19.0% previously), which was our previous bear case assumption," the analysts said.

They also raised their estimate for the Asia high yield corporate default rate to 15.5%, up from 9.3% previously, since Chinese property dominates the category. The new forecast is slightly lower than the 17.8% default rate last year, according to the report.

Real estate and related industries account for more than a quarter of China's economy, according to Moody's estimates.

Beijing has tried to tamp down on speculation in its once-hot property market. In the last two years, regulators have focused specifically on reducing property developers' reliance on debt for growth. Some companies have adjusted, but others like Evergrande have worried investors with the size of their debt and potential fallout from large-scale default.