CNBC Investing Club

Snap's ad warning hits Facebook and Google shares. We say don't join the sellers

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook purposely used a broad algorithm to block news in Australia last year, causing pages for charities, emergency services and hospitals to be affected.
Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're high-grading in tech and finance, paying for it with a casino sale
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching: Snap and Abercrombie plunge, Zoom pops, Netflix base questioned
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: Wells Fargo has the potential to be 'the most explosive stock in the S&P 500'
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More