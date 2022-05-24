Kremlin critic Bill Browder recounts narrowly escaping a Russian plot against him at Davos

One of the most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin says he narrowly escaped a plot against him by Russian operatives at a previous summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

U.S.-born financier and rights activist Bill Browder told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at Davos that in January of 2020, "I got a phone call from the security services of the United Kingdom, where I live, and they said that they'd been informed by the Swiss security services that they'd uncovered a Russian plot to be executed against me at Davos."

Browder was once Russia's largest foreign investor, making millions in the 1990s and early 2000s in the heady early years following the collapse of the Soviet Union. After exposing large-scale government corruption in Russia, he was made persona non grata and later spearheaded the Global Magnitsky Act, which enables sanctions on officials involved in corruption and human rights abuses.

Putin has specifically asked for Browder to be extradited to Russia, where he has been charged in absentia with a slew of crimes he says are completely made up by the Kremlin.

"The Swiss ended up arresting two Russians before the Davos forum," Browder continued. "When they asked them for their IDs, they showed them diplomatic passports, asked to be released and fled the country. So I'm very happy to be at Davos this time, no arrests, and there's no Russians here to do whatever terrible things they were planning to do to me."