Monkeypox outbreak is 'containable,' WHO says as it confirms more cases

Western cases rise, primarily through sex

At least 19 countries including the U.S., U.K. Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain and Portugal have so far reported cases. Belgium — currently home to four cases — on Friday became the first country to institute mandatory isolation for patients, while the U.K. has urged close contacts of patients to sell-isolate. The majority of cases are spreading through sex, the WHO said Monday. Though not generally considered a sexually transmitted disease, health authorities have noted a particular concentration of cases among men who have sex with other men.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday alerted gay and bisexual men to take precautions if they have been in close contact with someone who may have the virus and to be on the lookout for symptoms. "A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging these men to be alert to the symptoms," Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at the U.K.'s Health Security Agency, added Monday.

Monkeypox strain mutation unlikely