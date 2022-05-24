Saudi foreign minister says the kingdom's hands are 'stretched out' to Iran

Saudi Arabia is seeing some progress on dialogue with its longtime adversary Iran, but not enough, the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told CNBC on Tuesday. In the meantime, the minister says it is eager to improve the two countries' relationship.

"In Saudi Arabia, and I think it's the same in the other GCC states, we are very much focused — you know, Vision 2030 and other elements — on delivering a vision of the future that is built on hope, that is built on prosperity, that is built on development, that is built on cooperation," Prince Faisal told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"And this is a message that, as I say, we in Saudi Arabia but also the other GCC states who all have their individual visions for the future which are all very much in that same vein, are trying to send to our region, including to our neighbors in Iran."

"Our hands are stretched out. We are trying to send the message that going into a new era of cooperation in the region can deliver benefits for all of us."

Saudi Arabia has long named Iran as the biggest threat to stability in the wider Middle East, citing its nuclear program and support for militant proxy groups from Lebanon and Iraq to Yemen, and the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.