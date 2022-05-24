Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Intuit

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nordstrom — Shares jumped 7% after the retailer surpassed earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company has experienced a surge in demand from shoppers refreshing their closets for "long-awaited occasions."

Urban Outfitters — Shares initially dropped 1.7% after the retailer reported an earnings miss. Urban Outfitters' CEO said rising costs offset revenues. The company earned 33 cents per share on revenues of $1.05 billion, according to FactSet. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share on revenues of $1.068 billion.

Intuit — Shares popped 3% after the financial software company topped earnings expectations. Intuit reported revenues of $5.6 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $5.514 billion from Refinitiv.