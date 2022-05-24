Nearly one in five Amazon delivery drivers suffered injuries in 2021, study finds

Amazon's delivery operations are suffering from an "escalating injury crisis," driven largely by punishing quotas and pressure to ferry packages as quickly as possible, according to a new study.

Nearly one in five drivers making deliveries for Amazon suffered injuries in 2021, a 40% increase from last year's injury rate, the Strategic Organizing Center said in a report released Tuesday.

The SOC, which is a coalition of labor unions including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, analyzed data submitted by Amazon and its delivery partners to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 2021.

Amazon has increasingly relied upon a fast-growing network of third-party delivery companies to pick up packages at its warehouses and drop them at customers' doorsteps. The third-party delivery companies are part of Amazon's delivery service partner program, which was launched in 2018. In just a few years, the program has grown to include more than 2,000 DSPs in the U.S.

But as the program has expanded, Amazon has faced some scrutiny from labor advocates, lawmakers and DSPs who argue the company fails to ensure driver safety in its race to provide faster and faster delivery. Delivery drivers have also complained that the company requires them to meet strict production quotas, which increases the risk of injury on the job.

The SOC report found that contracted Amazon delivery drivers suffer injuries at nearly two-and-a-half times the rate of the non-Amazon delivery industry. It also found that, in 2021, seven Amazon drivers sustained injuries that were so severe that they either cannot perform their regular job, or are forced to miss work altogether, the report states.

Amazon's last-mile delivery stations, the last link in Amazon's fulfillment operations before packages are delivered to customers' doorsteps, are also the "most dangerous" type of Amazon facility, with injury rates more than 40% higher than warehouses, the report says.

According to the report, Amazon's "unmanageably high quotas" for delivery drivers are a major catalyst behind the high injury rates. It cites a class-action lawsuit filed by a Wyoming Amazon delivery partner, which claimed the company expected drivers to deliver about 350-400 packages per day per van. This amounts to drivers making one delivery every 1 to 2 minutes, presuming they don't take any breaks, the report said.