'Tax us now': Millionaires call on the global elite to tax them more

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the World Economic Forum (WEF) during the WEF annual meeting in Davos on May 22, 2022.

A group of over 150 millionaires are calling on the elite attendees of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, to tax them more.

The group, known as "Patriotic Millionaires," published an open letter on Monday reiterating calls for the attendees of WEF to "acknowledge the danger of unchecked wealth inequality around the world, and publicly support efforts to tax the rich."

"Tax us, the rich, and tax us now," the letter said, which included actor Mark Ruffalo and heiress Abigail Disney among its signatories.

They explained in the letter that the inequality baked into the international tax system had created distrust between the people of the world and its rich elites.

To restore that trust, the group argued that it would take a "complete overhaul of a system that up until now has been deliberately designed to make the rich richer."

"To put it simply, restoring trust requires taxing the rich," the millionaires said.

They said that the WEF Davos summit didn't deserve the world's trust right now, given the lack of "tangible value" that had come from discussions at previous events.

Some of the millionaires even staged pro-taxation protests at Davos over the weekend.