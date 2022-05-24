Ukraine war has pushed Japanese away from war-renouncing stance, political analyst says

The public mood in Japan is changing from being strongly pacifist to becoming more open to arming its military after the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Ukrainian tanks are here seen shortly before an attack in the Lugansk region in February.

The public mood in Japan is changing, and people are now less opposed to Japan arming its self-defense forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese analyst told CNBC on Monday.

Japan is allowed to engage in military combat only if it's attacked first, according to Article 9 of the country's pacifist constitution, which was drawn up after the Second World War.

"After the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the public mood is changing. And if the Japanese government under Prime Minister Kishida were to work toward a more realistic stance and increase the military budget, the majority of the Japanese public is now getting ready to accept that," Masahiro Matsumura, professor at St. Andrew's University in Osaka told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"If not already, then it may take maybe six months to one year to change public opinion dramatically," said the professor of international politics, adding that public sentiment on the matter will be affected by the progress of the war in Ukraine.

However, a survey released by Kyodo News in early May, showed that the sentiment on amending Article 9 has remained unchanged from a year ago, despite growing concerns over regional security.