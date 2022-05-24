What retail inventory misses and markdowns signal about the market's fight against inflation

Retailers are missing and missing big. It started last week with the Walmart and Target results which showed big inventory builds and the need for markdowns, and it's been followed up by weak earnings and outlook from Abercrombie & Fitch which sent its shares tumbling in a similar fashion to what the big box retailers experienced.

Is retail the canary in the coal mine for the market? There's good reason to pose the question, though it remains harder right now to answer it in the affirmative. Let's start with the best-case scenario: the consumer is shifting in their spending habits from goods to services, and while the retailers got caught with the tide going out on their pandemic strength, the recent string of results are not the sign of a weakened consumer — it's the preferences that are changing. Remember, no matter how much lower-income Americans struggle with inflation — trading down in grocery store shelves from premium to private-label and steak to ham, a shift that Walmart indicated was happening — two-thirds of consumer spending is done by one-third of Americans in the higher income brackets.

The Walmart and Target results could reflect the changing financial realities for mid- to lower-income households in the face of still high inflation, says Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. And conversely, higher-income households are less affected by the inflation headwinds, and even if they feel some negative wealth effect, their balance sheets are still in very good shape.

"The level of their wealth and pandemic-fueled savings will continue to buttress their strong consumer spending, especially as they continue to shift towards more in-person services spending," she said, and while the rotation of consumer purchases away from goods towards more services hurts retailers like Walmart and Target in sales volumes, it isn't the economy's loss as a whole.

This view has been held out as one of the keys to an economic slowdown not turning into a full-on recession, and many economists still hold to it now.

"My knee-jerk reaction is recession can be avoided," said Scott Hoyt, senior director for Moody's Analytics. "The high-end consumer is more meaningful."

Best Buy said on Tuesday its outlook has weakened but it isn't planning for a "full recession."

Home Depot's results last week were the flip side of the consumer equation, with spending on home remodels and from professional contractors boosting results.

The stock market drop will weigh on sentiment and high-end consumers have historically been sensitive to it, but this is a unique environment with excess savings, especially among older consumers who were putting away much more cash in recent years as the pandemic created a hole in their spending, Hoyt said. "That doesn't lessen my concerns about people at the low-end, but from an economics perspective, the high-end is more important, especially if there are still jobs. ... If low-end folks can't afford the ham because they don't have a job, then we have a real problem," he added.

The retail inventory/sales ratios, even excluding autos, are not flashing warning signals that there is a large unintended build up in inventories that will in the near future start to weigh on economic growth, Bostjancic said.

But it is an economic data point that will attract more scrutiny given the recent retail results.

"We've been talking for months about the fact that one of the biggest risks to the economic outlook is the inventory swing," Hoyt said.

Companies are so scared of not having what they need that they are erring on the side of ordering "a lot" Hoyt said. They double order to get inventory in the door, and then as demand softens, they can end up with too much inventory and have to cut back and markdown existing inventory.

"That's the classic inventory cycle that has historically driven recessions, and not infrequently," Hoyt said. "It's been very clear in our minds for quite some time now."

But this doesn't mean the issues at Walmart and Target are "enough to say were there and we can't get out of it," he added. "We need to know how pervasive it is."

It is a difficult time for retailers, in particular, because there are reasons why demand for goods should soften without the shift being the economic canary in the coalmine, and goods price inflation has been running higher than service price inflation, and the economy is still a long way from the pandemic shift in spending from services to goods fully reversing. "Even if you argue it will never fully reverse, it clearly hasn't reversed to near equilibrium level. It's a very tricky environment for retailers in particular," Hoyt said.

These issues may get worse before they get better into back to school and holiday season, and with lingering pandemic issues in China making companies even more anxious to have inventory. But if inflation keeps running hot and the inventory keeps building into weaker demand, the worst-case scenario could be in the cards.

The government's inventory to sales ratio data doesn't suggest a problem yet, in fact, it is still low by pre-pandemic standards. Retail may be an example of an "isolated sector," Hoyt said. But he added, "it's certainly a cautionary flag. This is a risk we've been aware of for a while and emphasized it's one we need to very closely follow, but I don't know that it says we are going into recession."

He said the trend to watch is not the inventory sales ratio rising — it has been too low — but how fast is rises and how much as it starts crossing pre-pandemic levels. Right now, "we're not too far off desirable levels," he said.