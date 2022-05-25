China is building a new bridge on a disputed Himalayan border, drawing ire from India

An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Ladakh at the height of a military confrontation with China in June 2020 during which 20 Indian soldiers died.

China is building a bridge across a lake in Ladakh on China's Himalayan border with India — a move condemned by the Indian government, which called it an "illegal construction."

It is the second and sturdier of two Chinese bridges across the Pangong Tso lake.

Speaking to CNBC, a retired general of the Indian Army, who used to be stationed in Ladakh, said the new bridge is capable of supporting tanks and armored personnel carriers and would help China speed up deployment between the river banks.

"What the bridge adds to Chinese capabilities is the ability to speedily move forces between the north and the south banks of Pangong Tso lake, which they were earlier lacking" said General Rohit Gupta, who served with the Fire and Fury Corps of the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

Ladakh is the site of an ongoing confrontation between the two nations.

It was a flashpoint between India and China in mid-2020, when violent clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers and five Chinese soldiers, according to their respective governments. Other reports set the Chinese death toll higher, at between 38 and 45 Chinese soldiers.

Pangong Tso lake is in disputed territory claimed by both countries. China has controlled two-thirds of the lake since the 1960s, and India holds the remaining one-third.