European stocks head for higher open as markets try to bounce back from losses

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global markets try to bounce back from a widespread retreat in the previous trading session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 62 points higher at 7,546, Germany's DAX up 116 points at 14,445, France's CAC 40 up 49 points at 6,300 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 224 points at 24,058, according to data from IG.

The higher open for European stocks comes after regional markets retreated Tuesday, tracking negative global sentiment as U.S. markets struggled to maintain a comeback rally following weeks of losses.

There was some positive data on Tuesday with a flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading for the euro zone in May coming in at 55.8, slightly ahead of estimates, as business growth across the continent slowed but remained resilient. Still, global concerns about inflation and growth are prevalent and continue to weigh on sentiment.