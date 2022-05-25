European stocks head for higher open as markets try to bounce back from losses

- European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global markets try to bounce back from a widespread retreat in the previous trading session.
LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global markets try to bounce back from a widespread retreat in the previous trading session.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 62 points higher at 7,546, Germany's DAX up 116 points at 14,445, France's CAC 40 up 49 points at 6,300 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 224 points at 24,058, according to data from IG.
The higher open for European stocks comes after regional markets retreated Tuesday, tracking negative global sentiment as U.S. markets struggled to maintain a comeback rally following weeks of losses.
There was some positive data on Tuesday with a flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading for the euro zone in May coming in at 55.8, slightly ahead of estimates, as business growth across the continent slowed but remained resilient. Still, global concerns about inflation and growth are prevalent and continue to weigh on sentiment.
Overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific nudged higher in Wednesday trade, with New Zealand's central bank announcing yet another rate hike. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday night after the Nasdaq Composite dropped during the regular session, following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index.
The World Economic Forum continues in Davos on Wednesday with the event bringing together political and business leaders from around the world. This year's summit comes after several years of Covid-19 pandemic and amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is at the top of the agenda.
CNBC will speak to a wide range of leaders today, including the CEOs of RWE and Rabobank, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Spain's Deputy PM Teresa Ribera, among many others.
On the data front, German final first-quarter growth data is due.
