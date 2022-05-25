'Make Russia pay for it': Ukraine's Kuleba on the massive cost of post-war reconstruction

The cost of Ukraine's reconstruction after the country's devastation by Russian forces will be colossal. Ukrainian officials have estimated it at a potential $600 billion, with some saying that is a modest figure and set to increase as the war drags on.

International financial institutions have stressed the need for something like a Marshall Plan for Ukraine, involving billions in grant money from allied countries. But faced with the prospect of years of debt put on their own citizens to rebuild a country that isn't theirs, some governments are reluctant to sign on.

The solution? Russian money, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"I don't think that American, German or any other taxpayers in the world should have to pay for what Russia did. There is an alternative way to recover Ukraine, (that) is to make Russia pay for it," Kuleba told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The idea has already been floated by several countries, and in late April, Canada announced it was creating legislation that will enable it to redistribute seized Russian assets to compensation and rebuilding efforts for Ukraine.

That would make Canada the first G-7 industrialized country to allow such seizures, and it is encouraging allies to follow suit.