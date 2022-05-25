Struggling to pay your bills in retirement? These resources can help

Fotostorm | E+ | Getty Images

Rising inflation has exacerbated an existing problem for millions of older Americans: They don't have enough to live comfortably in retirement. Without enough savings, and the average Social Security check coming in at just over $1,500 a month, many retirees struggle to make ends meet. The good news is that there are thousands of resources that can bring relief available to cash-strapped retirees. Below are some of them.

Food benefits

Bernardbodo | Istock | Getty Images

Health insurance and drug cost help

Yulia Bliznyakova | Istock | Getty Images

Pricey health insurance and prescription costs can take a big bite out of retirees' incomes. Some may be eligible for assistance with their monthly premiums under the Medicare Savings Program, said Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, a nonprofit that helps patients access and pay for health care. "If you qualify, your premiums, deductibles and copays will be covered, which would be an enormous financial relief for anyone," Donovan said. In addition, those enrolled in Medicare Part D, which covers prescriptions, should look to see if they qualify for Extra Help. That program can reduce the costs related to your drugs. The benefit can be worth more than $5,000 a year, Donovan said. There are also a number of charitable organizations that assist seniors with their health-care costs. For example, at Copays.org you can apply for funds to put toward copays, premiums, deductibles and over-the-counter medications. The National Patient Advocate Foundation has a financial resource directory in which you can search for local aid for everything from dental care to end-of-life services.

Other options ...