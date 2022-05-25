Treasury yields fall as investors remain cautious following stock sell-off

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday morning, as investors remained cautious following a sell-off in stock markets in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points lower to 2.7344% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ebbed 2 basis points to 2.9451%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate dropped 10 basis points in the previous session, as investors sought shelter in government bonds during a sell-off in stock markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 2.4% in the previous session, after social media company Snap warned of slowing growth. Mixed economic data also appeared to weigh on investor sentiment. On Wednesday, investor attention will be focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due out at 2 p.m. ET. More aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Fed has raised concerns that this could contribute to a slowdown in economic growth.