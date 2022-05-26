Baby formula supply should return to normal in two months, FDA commissioner says

Shelves normally meant for baby formula sit nearly empty at a store in downtown Washington, DC, on May 22, 2022.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told lawmakers on Thursday that it will take until July before store shelves across the country are filled with baby formula again.

"It's going to be gradual improvement up to probably somewhere around two months until the shelves are replete again," Califf said during testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Abbott plans to resume production at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, on June 4, and it will start shipping out its specialty formula EleCare on June 20. The company has previously said it would take six to eight weeks for its formula to arrive in stores once production restarts.

The FDA has eased import restrictions to allow foreign manufacturers to send formula to the U.S., and the Defense Department is airlifting in the equivalent of 1.5 million bottles of formula from Europe.

Abbott closed the plant and recalled several infant formula products in February after FDA inspectors found Cronobacter bacteria at the facility. The plant closure and recall triggered a nationwide baby formula shortage, forcing some parents to drive for hours to find food for their infants.

Four manufacturers — Abbott, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo — control 90% of the domestic infant formula market in the U.S. Abbott alone has a 40% share of the U.S. baby formula market. The Michigan facility is responsible for 40% of the company's U.S. production.

Baby formula became increasingly scarce last year as the Covid pandemic disrupted supply chains and families stocked up on formula. However, spot shortages in some parts of the country turned into a national crisis about a month ago as parents started stocking up again on formula in response to the Abbott recall, Califf said.

"We knew that ceasing plant operations would create supply problems, but we had no choice given the insanitary conditions," Califf told lawmakers.

FDA inspectors found shocking conditions inside the plant, including bacteria growing from multiple sites, standing water, roof leaks and inadequate hygiene, he said.