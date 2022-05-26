CNBC Pro

Bank of America reveals 5 top stocks based on the company's 'killer charts'

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Bank of America has named a raft of stocks with "killer" corporate charts, including the following five that are buy-rated by its analysts. The bank said its "killer charts" research note is often its most-read of the year.

