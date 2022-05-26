CNBC Investing Club

Despite investor fears of a margin crunch, Costco overdelivers on earnings — again

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A shopper loads a car with bottled water at a Costco Wholesalers in Chingford, Britain March 15, 2020.
John Sibley | Reuters

Costco (COST) reported a solid fiscal third quarter on Thursday after bell. Total revenue increased 16% year over year to $52.596 billion and beat the consensus Street estimate of $51.55 billion. Earnings per share grew 10.5% to $3.04, in line with estimates, despite a one time 13 cents per share charge for incremental benefits awarded under a new employee agreement. 

