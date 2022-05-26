CNBC Pro

Jefferies cuts Tesla price target, cites 'uncomfortable pile up of negative news'

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
Interior view of a Tesla showroom on April 26, 2022 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUBS downgrades Kraft Heinz as it faces rising inflation, competition from private labels
Samantha Subin25 min ago
CNBC ProBuy Lululemon as the athleisure brand is well-positioned to ride a recession and shares are cheap, Morgan Stanley says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProBank of America reveals 5 top stocks based on companies' strong charts
Lucy Handley
Read More