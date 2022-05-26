Chipmaker Marvell posts solid earnings by turning from the consumer to the cloud

CNBC Investing Club

Marvell Technology (MRVL) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The semiconductor company posted a record revenue of $1.45 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, up 74% from a year earlier and exceeding Street expectations of $1.43 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents edged out the consensus estimate of 52 cents. Additionally, the company reported adjusted gross margin of 65.5% that was in line with expectations.

