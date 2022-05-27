CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer: My take on Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google after Nvidia's rise

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
FAANG stocks displayed at the Nasdaq.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

It's been a great week for the portfolio. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, I know the buzz centers on Nvidia (NVDA) and how this great $465 billion company signaled a sea change when it reported a solid quarter, cut guidance — and shares rallied. That was directly contrary to the pattern before it.

