European stocks advance cautiously, on course for winning week

LONDON — European stocks were cautiously higher on Friday as global markets head for a positive week, with fears over monetary policy tightening subsiding slightly.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.4% higher in early trade, with financial services adding 1% to lead gains while utilities slid 0.4%.

Markets in Europe closed higher on Thursday, receiving a boost after British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a range of measures to tackle the country's cost-of-living crisis, including a so-called "windfall tax" on the profits of oil and gas giants.

Thursday also marked the end of the World Economic Forum, where the world's leading financiers, politicians and business gathered in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the issues the global economy faces. Some bleak predictions were offered, particularly for Europe, which many economists see as vulnerable to recession.