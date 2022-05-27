Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 27, 2022.

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs.

Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.

Goldman analysts said history indicates the market will react positively when inflation shows signs of peaking.

"The market usually falls in the run up to the peak in headline inflation, just as we have seen in recent months," a team of analysts led by Sharon Bell said in a note. "But after the peaks, there is a little more variance and on average the market does recover."

In 13 inflation runs since 1951, the market was higher 12 months later nine times. The biggest gain was a 33.2% increase from the March 1980 top; the worst was a 17.3% decline from the January 2001 peak, a time when the market languished after the dotcom bubble popped.

"In truth the peak in inflation might be helpful but equities really need other supports, especially if investors fear a sharper downturn," Goldman's team wrote.

Key components needed to boost market momentum include a strong economy, low valuations and falling interest rates.

All of those issues present a challenge in the current environment.