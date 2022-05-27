Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ulta Beauty, Big Lots, Autodesk, Workday and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday.

Ulta Beauty — The beauty retailer surged 10% following better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Ulta Beauty also shared a better-than-expected outlook for the full year.

American Eagle — The stock dropped 4.2% after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue. American Eagle reported $1.055 billion in revenue versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.142 billion.

Autodesk — Shares surged nearly 9% after the software company reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations. Autodesk reported total net revenue of $1.170 billion that was better than Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.145 billion. The company's earnings came in at $1.43 per share, beating expectations by 9 cents a share.

Big Lots — Shares dropped 10% after the discounter reported an earnings miss. Big Lots cited inflationary pressures while issuing weaker full-year guidance. The company's comparable-store sales also fell more than expected.

Pinduoduo — Shares soared 10% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported quarterly results that surpassed expectations. Pinduoduo also reported a 7% in active buyers from the year-earlier period.

Dell — Shares of the IT company surged 12.5% following better-than-expected profit and revenue for the previous quarter. The computer hardware maker said it benefited from a jump in demand for desktop and laptop computers by business customers.

Red Robin — Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers soared 19.6% after the restaurant chain beat on revenue estimates and shared a smaller-than-expected loss in the recent quarter. Comparable-store sales rose 19.7% year over year, beating a StreetAccount forecast of 17%.

Marvell Technology — Shares jumped nearly 5% after the company reported earnings that beat expectations. Marvell Technology reported earnings of 52 cents per share on revenues of $1.447 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 51 cents per share on revenues of $1.427 billion.

Workday — Shares dropped more than 6% after the human capital management company reported earnings that came in below expectations. Workday reported earnings of 83 cents per share, which was less than Refinitiv consensus estimates of 86 cents per share.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Hannah Miao and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.