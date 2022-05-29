Recession-fearing investors keep slashing the fastest-growing cloud stocks

Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blend, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in New York on Oct. 16, 2018. Alex Flynn | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tech investors finally got some relief this past week, as the Nasdaq broke a seven-week losing streak, its worst stretch since the dot-com bust of 2001. With five months in the books, 2022 has been a dark year for tech so far. Nobody knows that more than investors in cloud computing companies, which were among the darlings of the past five years, particularly during the stay-home days of the pandemic. Paradoxically, growth remains robust and businesses are benefiting as economies re-open, but investors are selling anyway. Bill.com, Blend Labs and SentinelOne are all still doubling their revenue year over year, at 179%, 124% and 120%, respectively. Yet the trio is worth around half of what they were at the end of 2021. The market has taken a sledgehammer to the entire basket. Byron Deeter of Bessemer Venture Partners, an investor in cloud start-ups and one of the most vocal cloud-stock commentators observed earlier this month that the revenue multiples for the firm's BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index had fallen back to where they were in 2017.

Profits, please

One of Deeter's colleagues at Bessemer, Kent Bennett, isn't sure why the fastest growers aren't getting a pass on the slashing across the cloud category. But he has an idea. "You can absolutely imagine in a moment like this it would go from revenue to, 'Holy crap, get me out of this market,' and then settle back into efficiency over time," said Bennett, who sits on the board of restaurant software company Toast, which itself showed 90% growth in the first quarter. The stock is now down 52% year to date. Toast disclosed declining revenue in 2020 as in-person restaurant visits lightened up, leading to less intense use of the company's point-of-sale hardware and software. Then online ordering took off. Now people are increasingly dining in again, and Toast is seeing stronger demand for its Go mobile point-of-sale devices and QR codes that let people order and pay on their own phones, CEO Chris Comparato said in an interview with CNBC earlier this month. Now that the company has recovered from its Covid stumble, investors are telling the company to "paint a better path toward profitability," he said. Management is telling all teams to be very diligent about their unit economics, but Comparato said he's not ready to tell investors when exactly the company will break even, though. What Toast did offer up is new information on margins. On Toast's first-quarter earnings call earlier this month, finance chief Elena Gomez said guidance implies that its margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the second half of 2022 will be 2 points higher compared with the first half as the company works to bolster margins in the future. "A few investors pushed, and they want a little bit more detail, certainly," Comparato said. "But many of them are like, 'Okay, this was a different tone, Chris, thank you. Chris, and Elena, please keep executing on this on this vision.'" Other cloud companies are getting the message, too. Data-analytics software maker Snowflake, which just ended a two-and-a-half-year streak of triple-digit revenue growth, is "not a growth-at-all-costs company," CEO Frank Slootman declared on a call with analysts on Wednesday. Zuora, which offers subscription-management software, is "focused on building a successful long-term company, delivering durable and profitable growth for years to come," CEO Tien Tzuo said on his company's quarterly analyst call. The company reported a $23.2 million net loss on $93.2 million in revenue, compared with a $17.7 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

Return to the 'Rule of 40'