Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start as investors await China's factory activity data for May

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower Tuesday start as investors await the release of official Chinese factory activity data for May.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,325 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,320. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,369.43.

Australian stocks also appeared poised for a lower start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,283, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,286.60.