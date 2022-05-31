Jim Cramer says these three Big Tech stocks have ‘nowhere else to go but up’

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that some stocks have fallen so far from their highs that they will inevitably rally.

"While they may stay losers, the bottom line is they've fallen so darn far that I think they've become metaphors for a whole host of stocks that are now ready to rally because they've got nowhere else to go but up," the "Mad Money" host said.

Calling several tech giants "colossal losers," Cramer pinpointed Amazon, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet — three members of his now-discarded FAANG acronym — as names that will rebound. The other FAANG companies include Apple and Netflix.

Here's why Cramer believes those three 'losers' will rally:

Amazon