Treasury yields climb as investors continue to buy back into stocks

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5 basis points to 2.803% at 3:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3 basis points to 3.007%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday morning as investors continued to move back into stocks.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, but investor sentiment appears to have rebounded, with stock indexes trying to build on the momentum of last week's gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 6.2% higher for the week, while the S&P 500 was up 6.5% and the Nasdaq gained 6.8%, ending a streak of multiple weeks of losses.

Strong earnings updates last week, along with an inflation reading that showed pricing pressures could be starting to ease, boosted sentiment.

This week, investor focus will be on jobs data, with the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday.

CB's May consumer confidence index is due out at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Auctions are scheduled to be held for $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills.