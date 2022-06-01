CNBC Pro

Bank of America names Nvidia a top pick as the valuation in chip stocks becomes more attractive

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy Danaher as medical company's valuation offers an attractive entry point, RBC says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProEtsy can go up 54% from here as the online marketplace becomes a "top-of-mind" destination, JMP says
Sarah Min3 hours ago
CNBC ProThese buy-rated stocks are expected to generate loads of cash and are cheap, Barclays says
Sarah Min
Read More