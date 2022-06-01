Chinese electric car start-up WM Motor files to go public in Hong Kong

Chinese electric car company WM Motor, or Weltmeister, filed Wednesday to go public in Hong Kong. Pictured here is one of the company's cars in a shopping mall in Shanghai.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up WM Motor filed Wednesday to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Also known as Weltmeister, the electric car company disclosed its annual losses doubled over the last three years to 8.2 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), while revenue more than doubled during that time, rising by about 170% to 4.7 billion yuan in 2021.

The public version of the filing did not include pricing information.

Although China's electric car market is the largest globally and a fast-growing one, automakers such as BYD and Tesla dominate sales. Chinese start-ups such as Nio and Xpeng — both listed in the U.S. and Hong Kong — have made headlines, but still have a small portion of the market.

WM Motor has sold even fewer cars. The company said in the filing that as of Dec. 31, it has sold 83,495 electric cars since its first model launched in September 2018.

Xpeng launched its first model around the same time, and said its cumulative deliveries reached 137,953 as of the end of December. Nio said its cumulative deliveries totaled 167,070 as of the end of December, although it launched its first car about a year before its start-up rivals.