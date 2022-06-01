Jim Cramer says investors should consider 3 things before buying a stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors they should buy stocks based on the company's financial performance, rather than on whether they like its products.

Better yet, investors should also make sure the stocks they purchase can withstand the currently turbulent economy, he said.

"Doing the homework about the underlying company and knowing how the economy might impact it — that's often more important than whether you like the product," the "Mad Money" host said.

"If you don't know how the companies you own shares in will survive an economic hurricane, or even a [Federal Reserve] tightening or two, then just use the product but don't own [the company]," he added.

Cramer outlined these three main points to consider when determining whether a company is investable: