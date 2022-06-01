Delta raises revenue forecast on higher demand and fares

Delta airplanes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021.

Delta Air Lines expects revenue to return to 2019 levels this quarter thanks to a surge in travel demand and fares that have helped it weather a jump in fuel costs, the carrier said in a filing Wednesday.

The Atlanta-based airline updated its estimates less than a week after announcing it would trim its schedule to try to stem flight disruptions that impacted tens of thousands of passengers last month. Hundreds of Delta flights were canceled or delayed over the key Memorial Day weekend.

Delta said it expects sales this quarter to reach 2019 levels. It previously forecast sales as much as 7% below that pre-pandemic point.

The airline's shares were up about 2% in premarket trading.