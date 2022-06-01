India is better positioned to weather food inflation, says official

India is relatively better positioned to weather the global rise in food prices, the country's chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran told CNBC'S "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"It is a tricky situation … for many countries, but India is relatively better placed because of the fact that there is ample availability of food grain, locally produced," he said, adding the government has also provided subsidies for food and cooking gas to ease the the burden.

Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted the global production and supply of food and energy because both nations are major producers of these commodities. The war has led to a surge in prices across the world.

Nageswaran said the government has taken "multiple actions" to reduce the burden on the common man.

"Not only were excise duties on petrol and diesel cut in May, we were following up on the rate cuts already made," he said, adding that export duties on iron and steel products were raised and import duties on crude palm oil reduced.

He said a subsidy under which free food grain is being supplied to nearly 800 million Indians has been extended until September.