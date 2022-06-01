Reckitt says baby formula plants in Singapore and Mexico can produce 21 million bottles for U.S. if FDA approves

Robert Cleveland, senior vice president of nutrition for North America and Europe at Reckitt, speaks via video conference during a House Commerce Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Baby formula manufacturer Reckitt has the capacity to produce at least 21 million 8-ounce bottles of infant formula at its plants in Asia and Latin America for the U.S. market if the Food an Drug Administration gives it the green light, a senior company executive said Wednesday.

Parents have struggled to find food for their infants after Abbott, previously the largest infant formula manufacturer in the U.S., was forced to close its plant in Sturgis, Michigan and recall several batches of formula in February due to bacterial contamination at the facility.

Reckitt has become the dominant infant formula manufacturer in the U.S. with a 54% market share since Abbott's Michigan plant closed, according to Robert Cleveland, the head of Reckitt's infant formula operations in North America and Europe. Reckitt has already ramped up its U.S. production, shipping 35% more formula to stores through April compared with the same period last year, which is the equivalent of feeding 200,000 more infants than before, Cleveland said.

Reckitt also has the materials in place and is ready to start production at its Singapore plant for the U.S. market on June 5, according to Cleveland. The company can initially produce 200 metric tons of formula, the equivalent of 6 million 8-ounce bottles, in Singapore and have the product on the shelves in the U.S. later in the month. Reckitt can then ramp up to deliver 500 tons from Singapore to the U.S., Cleveland said.

If the FDA allows Reckitt's plant in Mexico to ship to the U.S. as well, the company can move at least 700 metric tons of formula to the U.S. market from Singapore and Mexico combined, Cleveland said, which is equivalent to 21 million 8-ounce bottles. An 8-ounce bottle is equivalent to one feeding for an infant.

"We're literally waiting here by the hour for the FDA to tell us to go ahead and if they do — we're ready to run," Cleveland told CNBC. "We think we can substantially fix this problem in the U.S. on our manufacturing alone."

The FDA has eased baby formula import restrictions in response to the shortage, asking manufacturers to submit applications to ship formula produced for foreign markets to the U.S. The FDA declined to comment on the status of Reckitt's request to bring product into the U.S. from Singapore and Mexico.

"We're maximizing all of our production in the U.S.," Cleveland said. "Then we'll bring in everything we can from Singapore and Mexico and we're just going to maximize those options until we start to see the shelves full and consumer fears abated."