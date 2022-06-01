Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, MongoDB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and more

A dog sits in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Chewy — The pet retailer's shares surged nearly 20% after hours following the company's quarterly results. Chewy posted earnings of 4 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by 18 cents. Revenue of $2.43 billion came in slightly higher than estimates of $2.42 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of the cloud company fell more than 6% after the firm reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which missed analysts' estimates by 1 cent per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also posted a slight miss, coming in at $6.71 billion, compared to estimates of $6.78 billion.

MongoDB — The database platform got a 5% boost in shares after it reported earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat Wall Street forecasts by 29 cents, and revenue of $285 million. Analysts expected just $267 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

GameStop — The video game retailer's shares dropped less than 1% after the company reported its quarterly results, which include revenue of $1.38 billion and a loss of $2.08 per share. GameStop recently announced it will soon launch an NFT marketplace, but it gave no update on this in its financial results.

PVH — Apparel company PVH's shares advanced more than 4% after reporting financial results that beat Wall Street forecasts for the most recent quarter. The maker of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and other brands reported a profit of $1.94 per share, which is higher than estimates by 33 cents per share. It posted $2.12 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $2.09 billion.