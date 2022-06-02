CNBC Pro

D.A. Davidson sees more downside for Rivian shares as EV maker tries to ramp up production

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Pinterest and Snap, says digital ad sector won't bounce back soon
Jesse Pound33 min ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo calls Bank of America his number one bank pick
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Netflix, Etsy, Nvidia, Nike, Ford, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More