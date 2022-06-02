Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard says it's hard to see the case for the Fed pausing rate hikes

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Thursday that it's unlikely the central bank will be taking a break from its current rate-hiking cycle anytime soon.

Though she stressed that Fed policymakers will remain data-dependent, Brainard said the most likely path will be that the increases will continue until inflation is tamed.

"Right now, it's very hard to see the cause for a pause," she told CNBC's Sara Eisen during a live "Squawk on the Street" interview. "We've still got a lot of work to do to get inflation down to our 2% target."

